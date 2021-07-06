Charleston’s The Park Cafe will reopen as Park & Grove in late July

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston’s popular neighborhood spot, The Park Cafe, announces they will be closing on July 12 and will reopen as Park & Grove on July 27.

The seasonal restaurant will continue to serve lunch and brunch but will also start to dinner with its new name.

Chef Ramon Taimanglo, former Executive Chef at Peninsula Grill will lead the kitchen, while Samson Kohanski, f+b industry veteran, will serve as the eatery’s general manager.

Just around the corner from Hampton Park, Park & Grove’s menu will follow the seasons with locally inspired dishes that reflect the abundant fields, farms and waters of Charleston.

“Restaurants are living, breathing entities that need to grow and the pandemic helped shed light on our team’s hopes and aspirations for future evolution,” says Park & Grove owner Karalee Nielsen Fallert. Guests of Park & Grove can expect the same convivial atmosphere, sense of community and amazing food that they have come to know and love at The Park Cafe, but now can return to 730 Rutledge for a wildly delicious dinner they will long to return for again and again.”

Chef Ramon menu will reflect what’s fresh and at its peak in the particular moment. New dishes include a homemade Bucatini with pesto and pork jowl, Grilled Hanger Steak and Braised Beef Short Ribs.

Park & Grove’s new cocktail menu, created by Kohanski, will also move seasonal with a focus on vintage spirits.

Park & Grove will open from July 27 to August 3 for only dinner services (Tuesday – Thursday, 5 P.M. – 10 P.M.)

Beginning August 4, they will open Tuesday – Thursday from 11 A.M. – 10 P.M., Friday from 11 A.M. – 11 P.M., Saturday from 9 A.M. – 11 P.M., and Sunday 9 A.M. – 2:30 P.M.

Brunch will be served Saturdays and Sundays from 9 A.M. – 2:30 P.M., and Happy Hour will be Tuesday-Friday from 5 P.M. – 6 P.M.

Park & Grove will also offer private event bookings for various events including graduation parties, family reunions, rehearsal dinners, and bridal brunches.