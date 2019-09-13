Charleston’s tourism industry takes nearly $60M hit during Hurricane Dorian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry is returning to normal after Hurricane Dorian swept the coastline last week, but the storm’s impact is much greater than then fallen trees and damage from flooding – it comes with a financial impact.

Charleston’s tourism industry lost $58.6 million due to the storm, according analysis from the College of Charleston’s Office of Tourism.

A number of factors played a role in the loss, such as closed attractions, the threat of flooding and Gov. McMaster’s mandatory evacuation orders.

Still, the blow fell short to the $111.3 million that was lost during Hurricane Florence in late September of 2018.

Experts said the week following Labor Day is historically slower than the week Florence hit near Charleston.