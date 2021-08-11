Charleston’s unique Holy City Magic is back!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Holy City Magic, Charleston’s one-of-a-kind magic-themed theater and bar, is making its return on August 13.

The theater features intimate magic and variety shows in a fun environment and will re-open with its first weekend of shows scheduled August 13 through August 14, with both stage performances and close-up magic demonstrations at the bar.

“When we closed down we had a great local following, and I had no idea if we would ever be able to reopen, but the opportunity presented itself and I am thrilled to be able to bring magic back to downtown,” says Howard Blackwell, owner and resident magician.

Exciting matinees will feature global talent performing stylish and fun magic and comedy shows for all families to enjoy. The venue also features adult-only evening shows with a cocktail hour to entertain guests up close at the theater’s bar along with a fun hour and a half stage performance.

Holy City Magic also features historical magic and sideshow memorabilia, with numerous Houdini artifacts and movie props on display.

Many nationally touring magicians will are expected to perform for both adult and matinee shows, with owner Blackwell headlining the grand re-opening.

Holy City Magic is located at 49 1/2 John Street in Downtown – show tickets are now on sale.

For more information, visit HolyCityMagic.com.