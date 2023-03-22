CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Grammy award-winning musician Charlton Singleton will serve as artistic director for the MOJA Arts Festival taking place in Charleston later this year.

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg is set to make the announcement Wednesday afternoon.

Singleton, an Awendaw native, is a founding member of an ensemble known as Ranky Tanky, a chart-topping musical ensemble specializing in jazz-influenced arrangements with traditional Gullah music.

US musical ensemble Ranky Tanky accept the award for Best Regional Roots Music Album for “Good Time” during the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards pre-telecast show on January 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Singleton will assist with the implementation of this year’s festival, which takes place September 28 through October 8, and guide the artistic planning and program development for future festivals.

The MOJA Arts Festival highlights African-American and Caribbean cultural heritage and artistic excellence “through a wide range of events, including the visual arts, classical music, dance, gospel, jazz, poetry, R&B music, storytelling, theatre, children’s activities, traditional crafts, food and more,” according to the city.

The MOJA organization also provides an educational outreach component focused on area public schools, seniors and community centers.

Wednesday’s announcement is set to take place in council chambers at Charleston City Hall.