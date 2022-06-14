CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- After one Charleston County resident made a passionate plea to fill the Whirlin’ Waters lazy river with queso, his dreams are (almost) becoming a reality.

Charleston County Parks has teamed up with Moe’s Southwest Grill to fill the waterpark’s 870-foot lazy river with 100 life-sized tortilla chip floats on June 28.

On Tuesday, they launched a social media competition where 50 lucky winners will be selected to win two free tickets to the waterpark on June 28, two free floats, and free queso for a year from Moe’s Southwest Grill.

It all started with an email exchange between Hagan Ragland and Nicholas Epps, a Charleston County Parks customer service representative.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I think the beauty of a queso lazy river would have the slightest chance of existence, but boy, was I proved wrong,” Ragland said. “Not only did the Charleston County Parks team go out of its way to ‘let me down gently,’ now the team and Moe’s are going out of their way to share my fantasy with the entire community.”

“After receiving Hagan’s initial email, I wanted the opportunity to meet him over a large bowl of queso, but this is even better,” Epps said. “I mean, it’s really what queso is all about: bringing people together.”

Visit the Charleston Moe’s or Charleston County Parks’ Instagram and Facebook pages for information on how to enter.

Winners will be announced on June 23.