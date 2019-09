JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A Charleston County deputy was injured in an early-morning crash on James Island.

The single-car collision happened just after 2:00 a.m. on Riverland Drive.

According to Capt. Roger Antonio with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, the deputy was seriously injured while responding to a call.

While the deputy is expected to be okay, Capt. Antonio said they are “broken up pretty bad.”