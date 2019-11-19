Chas. PD to hold training session on crime data website

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department will hold a training session on their data initiative program Tuesday, where they will cover why it’s important for residents and people moving to the area to be aware of crime statistics and know how to access the data.

“Our Police Data Initiative program is a great resource for our community,” says David Crosby who serves as the Data Integration and Analysis Manager for the department. Crosby also said, “we put a number of different data sets up there that might help answer some questions that our community might have.”

Some data sets listed on the website include use of force reports, citizen complaints, police response data and major crimes such as assault, sexual offenses and homicides. The website also puts the information into an interactive map to show all the information about an arrest.

“It’ll actually give you information as far as the incident report number if you needed to look that up, demographic information, location and offense code so you actually knew what happened there.” David Crosby, Data Integration and Analysis Manager

Crosby says the department provides the data to the public to be as transparent as possible but to also increase awareness and safety.

The Charleston Police Department encourages you to attend tonight’s training session. The training session will take place at the Charleston Police Department Training Center in West Ashley beginning at 7pm.