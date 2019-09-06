Chas Police Chief: Do not take advantage of storm victims

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department said they are watching for anyone intending to take advantage of Hurricane Dorian victim’s and evacuees.

In an email sent to media Friday morning, Chief Luther Reynolds said, “I promise you, we will be vigilant, we will be present, and we will be making arrests. We will be paying attention…as we keep our people and our great city safe.”

Hurricane Dorian created widespread damage across the Lowcountry on Thursday, including wind, tree and flooding damage in the City of Charleston. Hundreds of people are still without power.

Gov. McMaster lifted his evacuation orders on Friday to allow evacuees to return home.