Welcome to the all-new counton2.com! We’re excited to announce that we have redesigned our website at WCBD News 2, featuring a cleaner, more modern look and feel.

We think you’ll love the new look at counton2.com as it allows you to see more content and navigate stories easier than ever before.

The clean new look makes it easier to read about and watch the news you need—from news to weather to video—in a flash.

Thank you for Counting on 2, we hope you’ll take some time to browse our new website.