CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A nice boost to the holiday shopping season – one Charleston lottery player won $100,000 while playing Palmetto Cash 5.

The winning ticket was purchased at Blue Water #24 at 2493 Savannah Highway in Charleston.

Check your ticket: South Carolina’s lottery officials said the winning ticket matched all five numbers that were drawn on Wednesday, November 23, for a $100K prize.

Palmetto Cash 5 – Wednesday, November 23

3 – 6 – 20 – 22 – 27 Power-Up: 3

The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize. For complete information on claiming prizes, visit sceducationlottery.com.

Meanwhile, officials with the South Carolina Education Lottery said more than 5,800 ticket holders will win prized from $1 up to $100,000 from Wednesday’s Palmetto Cash 5 drawing.

“More than 4,000 of these spent an extra $1 to purchase the Power-Up multiplier and will have their winnings multiplied by three when claimed. The odds of winning $100,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 501,942,” said SCEL.