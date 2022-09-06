CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A winning $100,000 Palmetto Cash 5 ticket was sold in Charleston over the Labor Day weekend.

A spokesperson with the South Carolina Education Lottery said Tuesday that a ticket was purchased at a Circle K store in downtown Charleston.

Palmetto Cash 5 – Monday, September 5

3 – 6 – 9 – 19 – 32 Power-Up: 2

Officials say more than 5,200 players in the state hold tickets from $1 up to $100,000.

“More than 3,800 of these spent an extra $1 to purchase the Power-Up multiplier and will have their winnings multiplied by two when claimed.”

The odds of winning the top Palmetto Cash 5 prize are 1 in 501,942.

Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.