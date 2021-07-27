Check your tickets! Winning $100K Palmetto Cash 5 ticket sold in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Check your tickets! A grocery shopper in Mount Pleasant won $100,000 on Monday through the South Carolina Education Lottery.

Lottery officials say the winning Palmetto Cash 5 ticket was purchased at Harris Teeter on Long Point Road in Mount Pleasant.

They say the ticket matched all five numbers drawn, which were: 11 – 12 – 15 – 23 – 25 and Power-up: 2, for a $100,000 prize.

“Had the ticket holder “Powered-Up” for an additional $1, the $100,000 top prize would have multiplied to $200,000,” lottery officials said.

Check your tickets! Lottery officials say the winner had 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.

