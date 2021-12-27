Check your tickets! Winning $1M Powerball ticket sold in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A winning $1,000,000 Powerball ticket was sold in Summerville.

A spokesperson with the South Carolina Education Lottery said Monday that a ticket was purchased at the Refuel on Brighton Park Boulevard for a drawing on Christmas Day.

Powerball – Saturday, December 25

27 – 29 – 45 – 55 – 58 Powerball®: 2

Officials say that more than 22,000 players in the state hold tickets for prizes from $4 up to $1 million. “Of these, more than 7,800 players purchased PowerPlay® to see their non-jackpot winnings, excluding the Match 5 prize, multiplied by three,” says SCEL.

Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.

With no jackpot winner, the Powerball will draw for $416M Monday night.