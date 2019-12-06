Checkpoints conducted by Mount Pleasant PD

The Mount Pleasant Police Department conducted safety checks on Mathis Ferry Road, Bowman Road, and Coleman Boulevard Friday night.

The checkpoints are held in an attempt to ensure safe holiday travel.

Every year there is an increase in traffic fatalities during the holiday season.

November and December hold the highest percentage of recorded DUI’s.

In 2018, November and December made up 42% of the DUI’s that year according to Isle of Palms Police Cheif Kevin Cornett.

There were 300 recorded DUI’s in Charleston last year. 92 of them of the DUI’s were in November and December.