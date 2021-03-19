Cheers on the Pier returns this spring

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Cheers on the Pier returns to the Mount Pleasant Pier on Thursday, March 25.

Free live music will be available from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on select Thursdays throughout the season.

Dallas Baker will kick the series off, followed by Chris Boone on April 8 and Jamie Coan on April 22.

The concerts will take place on the small lawn near the Riverside Café. Blankets and chairs are encouraged.

Outside coolers are not allowed, but guests can order sandwiches, ice cream, smoothies, and drinks (alcoholic and non-alcoholic) from the café.