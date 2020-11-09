“Cheers to you, Summerville” New pickleball courts open at Doty Park thanks to partnership with Sparkling Ice

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Town of Summerville unveiled new pickleball courts at Doty Park over the weekend.

The new courts, which were developed in partnership with Sparkling Ice’s ‘Cheers to You’ Town Beautification Project, replaced old and unused horseshoe pits.

They are the first courts operated by the town of Summerville that will be offered at no charge to the general public.

Among those who attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday included Summerville Mayor Ricky Waring, Amy Evans, the Director of the Parks and Recreation Department, board members and city officials.

Following the ribbon-cutting ceremony, an intimate group of pickleball players from the Summerville community participated in a round-robin tournament in celebration of the opening of the new courts, according to a news release.

Doty Park is located on North Laurel Street in Summerville.