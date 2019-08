CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A scholarship honoring a Lowcountry chef who was killed in a 2017 shooting will continue again this year.

Virginia’s on King will partner with Trident Technical College for the scholarship in memory of the restaurant’s former executive chef.

Shane Whiddon was shot and killed by a disgruntled employee at the restaurant on August 24, 2017.

The scholarship will be awarded to someone who is pursuing culinary studies at Trident Tech.