Chief Reynolds makes special appearance at annual Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds meets with fellow police chiefs, sheriff during 2022 Polar Plunge on the Isle of Palms (Photo courtesy: Charleston PD)

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds made a special appearance on the Isle of Palms over the weekend.

It was Chief Reynolds’ first public appearance since receiving treatment and surgery at the Mayo Clinic following a cancer diagnosis.

Reynolds appeared at the annual Polar Plunge for Special Olympics, which was held Saturday on the Isle of Palms. He took the time to speak with guests and law enforcement personnel.

He also stopped to take a photograph with fellow police chiefs and the Charleston County sheriff.

“CPD had a great time taking the plunge yesterday with other local law enforcement,” Charleston PD said in a Facebook post. “We’re glad we could help raise money for the Special Olympics.”

Chief Reynolds revealed his cancer diagnosis to department staff in November 2021. He announced earlier this month that he had undergone a “difficult but successful” course of treatment at the Mayo Clinic where he went through a “radical surgery” to remove cancer.

“I am pleased to report that the cancer was successfully removed and my prognosis for the future is very positive,” Chief Reynolds said in his message to the city.