Chick-fil-a in West Ashley to close for complete renovation

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – People living and working in one area of West Ashley may have to travel a little further to grab a bit of their favorite chicken sandwich.

The Chick-Fil-A on Magwood Drive will close at the end of the week for renovations.

According to a post on Facebook, the location will close on Friday, June 21st to undergo a complete refurbishment with plans to re-open in November.

“Thank you for your continued business and we eagerly await serving you in our new store,” the post said.