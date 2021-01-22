Chick-fil-a is adding more spice to its menu beginning Monday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Things are heating up at Chick-fil-a! The original chicken sandwich chain is kicking off the new year by adding a little more spice to its menu.

Beginning on Monday, the all-new Grilled Spicy Chicken Deluxe Sandwich will be available for a limited time at some restaurants, including right here in the Lowcountry.

The new sandwich features grilled chicken, marinated in a spicy seasoning, and served on a new toasted multigrain brioche bun with Colby-Jack cheese, lettuce and tomato.

“The best part (what’s better than spicy, you ask?) is the sauce. We’ve created a new Cilantro Lime Sauce made specifically to pair with the sandwich,” Chick-fil-a said in an announcement on their website.

Guests provided positive feedback when they tested the sandwich in some markets beginning in the fall of 2020.

It is the first limited-time entrée to be added to the national menu since summer 2019. 

