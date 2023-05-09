CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- There’s good news for fans of Chick-fil-A living on James Island!

After a months-long renovation process, the Chick-fil-A located at 849 Folly Road reopened to customers on May 2.

The restaurant announced the news on social media last week to the delight of James Island residents.

“Yay finally!!!” one user wrote.

“Awesome, you’ve been missed!” another chimed in.

The restaurant temporarily closed in December 2022 for renovations which include an updated kitchen, refreshed dining room, an additional customer parking lot, and a second-drive-thru lane according to a spokesperson.

“Chick-fil-A James Island thanks the community for its patience and is ready to continue serving the Charleston area with great food and remarkable service.” Chick-fil-A, Inc

Officials also shared on social media that the Folly Road location no longer has an indoor playground.

Chick-fil-A James Island is open Monday through Saturday from 6:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m.