Chick-fil-A will begin testing its new cauliflower sandwich in Charleston on Feb. 13 | Courtesy Chick-fil-A.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Chick-fil-A will begin testing its new cauliflower sandwich in Charleston beginning next week.

The chicken chain said it decided to test the company’s first “plant-forward” sandwich in the Charleston area due to it being a well-known foodie destination.

The sandwich is made with a tender filet cut from a whole, real cauliflower and embraces the plant-forward style that places vegetables at the center of the entrée, according to a news release.

But how is it prepared? It will be marinated, breaded with a signature seasoning, pressure-cooked, and served on a toasted buttery bun with two dill pickle chips.

“Cauliflower is the hero of our new sandwich, and it was inspired by our original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich,” said Leslie Neslage, director of menu and packaging at Chick-fil-A. “Guests told us they wanted to add more vegetables into their diets, and they wanted a plant-forward entrée that tasted uniquely Chick-fil-A. Our new sandwich is made with the highest quality ingredients and whole vegetables, and we hope it offers customers another reason to dine at Chick-fil-A.”

The sandwich will be available in Charleston on Monday, February 13. It will also test in Denver and North Carolina’s Greensboro-Triad region.

Customer response will help Chick-fil-A determine whether the Cauliflower Sandwich launches nationwide.