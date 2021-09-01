Chicora Elementary School moving to virtual learning due to COVID-19

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Chicora Elementary School is moving to virtual learning due to many positive COVID-19 cases associated with the school.

In a letter to parents Tuesday, the school stated they are moving to a virtual learning format on Thursday, September 2nd for the next two weeks, with a plan to return to in-person learning on September 16th.

“Charleston County School District staff will do extensive, additional cleaning of our building, including 100% disinfection fogging tonight, which will allow our staff members to teach remotely from their classrooms beginning tomorrow,” school leaders said in their announcement.

Parents will receive an email by 8:00 a.m. Thursday morning from their child’s teacher regarding assignments and how to access the virtual classroom.

They say virtual instruction will not begin until after 11:00 am tomorrow, providing families and teachers a few hours to regroup.

Charles Pinckney and Sullivan’s Island Elementary Schools announced Tuesday they were also shifting to virtual learning this week. CCSD’s Early College High School is also learning virtually.