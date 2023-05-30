CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston’s beloved police chief Luther T. Reynolds was honored with a celebration of life on Tuesday following a courageous battle with cancer.

People from across the local and law enforcement communities paid their final respects to Chief Reynolds during a procession from a West Ashley funeral home to a funeral held at Seacoast Church in Mount Pleasant.

Chief Darryl McSwain of the Maryland National Capital Park Police Department has known Chief Reynolds for about 30 years.

“Wonderful colleague, friend, but also a brother,” McSwain noted. “We came up together and were promoted to assistant chief together about 10 years ago.”

He added, “We both sat down, and we said, you know, this is not about the title or the money. It’s about purpose and making a difference before we leave. And that’s exactly what he did.”

North Charleston resident Chandra Condi came out to support Chief Reynolds before he was laid to rest. “He was a wonderful Christian man, a family man. Showed a gallant fight with cancer and never let it defeat him,” she said.

Condi said she wanted to see Chief Reynolds’ celebration of life procession because of what his fight meant to her and her family.

“I’m a breast cancer survivor of two years, and in the last 15 years, I have lost a lot of family members to different cancer; I have a family member right now in another state going through prostate surgery and I just love the way he supported cancer patients and survivors,” she said.

Family, friends, law enforcement, and members of the community gathered on Sunday to pay their respects to Chief Reynolds and offer condolences to his grieving family at McAlister-Smith Funeral Home in West Ashley.

Chief Reynolds’ son, Luke Reynolds, and his brother, Mark Reynolds, were among the speakers during Tuesday’s ceremony. Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg also delivered remarks while News 2’s Carolyn Murray shared touching moments between Chief Reynolds and his wife, Caroline, and his unwavering love and support of his department.

Lowcountry Voices Choir, Montgomery County Pipes and Drums Corps, and musicians Paul Francisco and Quiana Parler provided song and music for the ceremony.

Chief Reynolds was diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer in November 2021. He underwent treatment at the Medical University of South Carolina and the Mayo Clinic, which included having part of his leg amputated to try and stop the spread.

While treatment appeared to be working, Chief Reynolds continued serving the police department and the Charleston community while navigating recovery.

But the celebrated chief announced in mid-May that he planned to stop treatment and enter hospice care. Reynolds, 56, died while surrounded by family only days later.

Reynolds began serving as chief of police in April 2018 and led the department for five years after having risen through the ranks at the Montgomery County Police Department in Maryland where he dedicated 29 years of service.

Chief Reynolds is survived by his family, including his wife Caroline and children Luke and Grace, and his brothers Dave and Mark.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations can be made to the MUSC Hollings Cancer Center Sarcoma Research Program.