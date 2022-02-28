CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds made a return to police headquarters on Monday after receiving cancer treatment.

Chief Reynolds was welcomed back by Mayor John Tecklenburg, councilmembers, and both family and staff members.

Reynolds was seeking treatment for cancer at the Mayo Clinic, where he underwent a “radical surgery” to remove cancer which included removing one of his legs.

“I am pleased to report that the cancer was successfully removed and my prognosis for the future is very positive,” said Reynolds in a message to staffers earlier this month.





Chief Reynolds revealed his cancer diagnosis to department staff in November 2021, telling them he had gone to see a doctor for a sore back when it was discovered that he had cancer.

After treatment, surgery, and rehabilitation, Chief Reynolds returned to the Lowcountry and made a special appearance at the annual Polar Plunge for Special Olympics — his first public appearance since receiving surgery.