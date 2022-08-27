CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating after a child, 10, was injured during a Saturday evening shooting in downtown Charleston.

Officers with the Charleston Police Department (CPD) received multiple calls around 6:55 p.m. regarding a shooting on Jackson Street near Hanover Street.

“Responding officers located the victim and rendered emergency medical aid on scene before the juvenile was transported by ambulance to the hospital for care,” said Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen, a spokeswoman for CPD.

The victim is in serious but stable condition.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Charleston Police Department.