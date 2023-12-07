NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman accused of leaving her young child alone in a North Charleston motel room for hours was later found passed out inside a vehicle, according to a report from the North Charleston Police Department.

Officers on December 2 responded to the Quality Inn just off Ashley Phosphate Road after hotel staff reported having a young girl come into the lobby screaming.

Good Samaritans, who were taking care of the 3-year-old when officers arrived, said they were walking to the lobby for breakfast when they noticed the child peeking out of a room and appeared to be alone.

The child eventually came into the lobby while screaming and crying, the report said.

According to the report, the mother – later identified as 39-year-old Charlene Johnson – was found passed out in her vehicle in the motel’s parking lot.

“When officers woke her up, she seemed to be under the influence of an unknown narcotic,” the report stated.

Johnson claimed she came downstairs early to get a better Wi-Fi connection, but accidentally fell asleep.

Meanwhile, staff told police that the pair checked in around 7:00 p.m., and surveillance footage showed the woman leaving the motel without the young girl shortly after 11:00 p.m.

The report states that Johnson is later seen returning to the motel’s parking lot at 2:50 a.m. and not exiting her vehicle.

DSS was called and turned the child over to a relative. Johnson was arrested on a charge of unlawful conduct toward a child. She was taken to the Al Cannon Detention Center and given medical attention.