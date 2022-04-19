CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating after a 9-year-old child was injured during a possible drive-by shooting Monday evening in downtown Charleston.

Officers with the Charleston Police Department were near Johnson Street around 7:18 p.m. Monday when they heard what sounded like gunshots nearby.

“Moments later, they observed a vehicle fleeing from the area at a high rate of speed,” said Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen with the Charleston Police Department.

Officers stopped the vehicle, at which time they realized it was carrying the child victim to the hospital. The officers helped in making sure the child was safely taken to a hospital to receive treatment.

They said the child suffered a gunshot wound to the foot.

Sgt. Wolfsen said while the investigation is in the early stages, early information suggests the incident was a drive-by shooting and that the child was not the intended target.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Charleston Police Department or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.