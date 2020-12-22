Child abuse cases increase since start of the pandemic

Mount Pleasant, S.C. (WCBD) – Child abuse cases have increased since the beginning of the pandemic as a result of the pandemic related quarantine and stay at home orders.

Dee Norton Child Advocacy Center sees about 100 children a month. Due to the pandemic they have changed their operations to almost fully online.

Meetings that are typically done in-person are now having to be held virtually and limited physical space is minimizing how many children can be seen in person.

“Doing therapy services via telehealth has thankfully been studied for many years and has been shown to be as effective as in person therapy,” commented Executive Director Carole Swiecicki.

Switching to online or in person but with masks has presented challenges.

“Sometimes there’s a delay or someone’s whispering and you can’t hear and you have to ask someone to repeat things. That is not as smooth as when you’re in person and you can read lips,” Swiecicki added.

Swiecicki says there are concerns that many new child abuse cases are not being reported since kids are not in school or extracurricular activities.

“Educators are the biggest group of people that make reports. About a fourth of the reports are made by educators,” Swiecicki mentioned.

Click here to report a possible child abuse situation.