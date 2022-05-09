LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities say a one-year-old was left abandoned in a parking lot near Ladson early Monday morning.

Dorchester County deputies were dispatched to a location near Ladson Road and Dorchester Road around 12:30 a.m. after receiving a call about a suspicious vehicle at the Coopers Ridge Apartments.

Deputies located the vehicle in question while it was traveling on Dorchester Road near Ashley Phosphate Road – a run of the vehicle’s license plate came back as stolen out of the Charleston Police Department.

While deputies were conducting a traffic stop on the stolen vehicle, 9-1-1 operators received a call that a juvenile was found in the apartment complex’s parking lot. Investigators determined the incidents were related.

Meanwhile, officials with the Charleston Police Department told News 2 that the owner of the car and her sister had previously stopped at an area gas station. While one of the women was inside the convenience store, the sister took off in the vehicle with the child still inside.

The child was in its car seat when it was found abandoned in the parking lot.

A resident had wrapped the child in a sweatshirt while they waited for law enforcement to arrive. The child was not injured, but EMS was called to check on the child.

No charges are being filed by the family at this time.