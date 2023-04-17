CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Three people, including a child and teenager, were injured during a Sunday night shooting in the West Ashley area.

Officers with the Charleston Police Department responded to a reported shooting at an apartment complex off Dogwood Road around 10:40 p.m.

When they arrived, officers found the three victims – which included a four-year-old girl, a seventeen-year-old boy, and a woman – suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

All three were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Detectives determined that the suspect arrived at the apartment and an argument ensued between the suspect and the resident. At some point, they said the suspect pulled out a gun and fired into the apartment multiple times before running away.

“While I’m thankful that the injuries in this case appear not to have been life-threatening, this type of violence is unacceptable. We must work together to bring change so that we can keep criminals from victimizing our community, especially our children,” said Charleston Police Deputy Chief Dustin Thompson.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to reach out to the Charleston Police Department.