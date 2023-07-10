NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials are investigating after an apartment fire left three displaced in North Charleston.

According to North Charleston Fire Department, crews were dispatched to a reported structure fire on Lowell Drive Sunday at 7:51 p.m.

Crews arrived on the scene to find smoke coming from the first and second floors of the multi-family apartment.

NCFD rescued two children from the second-story balcony while others worked to extinguish the fire.

One adult and two children were displaced and are being assisted by American Red Cross.

An investigation into the fire is underway.