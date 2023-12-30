CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – If you are making weekend plans to celebrate the new year, you might want to bundle up.

Storm Team 2 advises locals to prepare for a chilly night going into the holiday weekend. There will be wind gusts up to 21 mph throughout Saturday that will cause chilly temperatures of around 30 degrees.

Temperatures will remain chilly for New Year’s Eve night with 30-degree temperatures, meteorologists say to bring a heavier coat if you plan to be out and about.

Even though the weekend will be sunny skies, Storm Team 2 says Monday afternoon will have a slight risk of rain.