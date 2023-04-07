CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Easter sunrise services and afternoon egg hunts will be met with chilly temperatures and plenty of rain.

While we could see temperatures in the 80s on Friday, cooler air will move into the Lowcountry through the weekend – even dipping into the upper 40s to low 50s by late Saturday afternoon thanks to a cold front that will move across the region.

“Expect occasional rain all weekend, with the highest probability of rain occurring Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning,” said Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Josh Marthers.

Easter Sunday will be chilly with areas of rain and wind gusts as high as 25-35 mph.

“Most of the day is going to be spent in the 40s to low 50s, which is not going to be very pleasant,” said Marthers.

Sunrise will take place at 6:58 a.m.