CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department’s (CPD) Deputy Chief Chito Walker will serve as interim police chief while the agency searches for a new leader.

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said Walker is the department’s most senior deputy chief in his announcement Wednesday afternoon. The decision comes following the passing of Chief Luther Reynolds in May from a rare form of bone cancer.

“Chief Walker, like our other very fine deputy chiefs, is an outstanding police professional who shares Chief Luther Reynolds’ values and vision, and is ready on day one to provide the strong leadership and clear chain of command our officers need as they continue the work of keeping our city safe,” Mayor Tecklenburg said. “I’m confident that our police department is in good hands with Chief Walker at the helm, and I’m grateful for his willingness to serve our city in this critical role.”

A native of Greenville, South Carolina, Walker began his law enforcement career with the Charleston Police Department in 2000 and was later promoted to deputy chief in March 2020.

He served in various roles including patrolman, detective, SWAT team operator, and supervisor. Deputy Chief Walker currently serves as the Commander of the Procedural Justice and Community Policing Bureau.

“I would like to extend my gratitude to Mayor Tecklenburg for entrusting me with this opportunity, and to the remarkable men and women of the Charleston Police Department for their dedication, professionalism and commitment to keeping our city safe. Public safety is a shared responsibility, and I’m committed to working hand-in-hand with members of our community to maintain a safe and secure environment for all.”

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said in June that the city was set to work with the Police Executive Research Firm (PERF) in its search for the department’s next police chief. It’s the same search company that was used to hire Chief Reynolds in 2017.

They hope to present candidate finalists to city council in October. Leaders say the community will have an opportunity to meet with the candidates.