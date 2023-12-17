NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Christmas at City Hall has been postponed to Saturday, Dec. 23 due to the forecast of inclement weather.

Every 1 Voice Matters, Healthy Blue, North Charleston PD and Acts of Kindness USA will host its annual Christmas at City Hall at the North Charleston City Hall from 12 – 3 p.m.

Officials say they will be giving away 700 new coats, 200 new toys and 150 new bikes to the children in the Lowcountry.

There will be train rides, jump castles, games trucks and live music for all ages to enjoy.

Officials say Mayor-Elect Reggie Burgess and Senator Deon Tedder will be special guests.