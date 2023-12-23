NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Christmas is near and holiday events are still ongoing in the Lowcountry!

Every 1 Voice Matters partnered with Healthy Blue, North Charleston Police Department and Acts of Kindness USA to host its annual Christmas at City Hall on Saturday. They will be giving away 700 new coats, 200 new toys and 150 new bikes to kids in the Lowcountry.

The event will take place from 12 – 3 p.m. at 2500 City Hall Lane in North Charleston. Guests can enjoy fun activities like train rides, jump castles and game trucks.

Officials say Mayor-Elect Reggie Burgess and Senator Deon Tedder will be special guest speakers. Children can also look for Santa Claus and Lil Herbie, the anti-bullying mascot, to make a special appearance!