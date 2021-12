CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Merry Christmas! The day started off on the chilly side but will quickly warm up with temperatures going into the upper 60s to low 70s.

Storm Team 2 said Saturday will be warm with temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s by the afternoon. Temperatures will be close to the Christmas record high of 80 degrees.

Warmer weather is expected next week and into New Year’s Day with temperatures rising to the 70s.