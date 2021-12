CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Christmas Eve started off on the colder side for many, but the weather won’t be as chilly in the afternoon with highs rising into the 60s.

Storm Team 2 said Friday will be milder with temperatures approaching the mid 60s by the afternoon.





Warmer weather in the upper 60s to low 70s is expected for Christmas. The weekend is expected to be mostly sunny with warmer temperatures in the mid 70s.

Merry Christmas Eve from Storm Team 2!