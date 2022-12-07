MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- The Mount Pleasant Police Department has announced multiple road closures scheduled for Sunday during the town’s annual Christmas Light parade.

Festivities kick off with a fireworks display, then dozens of lighted floats–along with community groups and marching bands– will parade down Coleman Boulevard on Dec. 11 at 5:30 p.m.

The parade begins at Live Oak and ends at the intersection of Patriots Point Road and McGrath Darby Boulevard.

The following road closures will be in effect:

The parade lineup area will close at 4:00 p.m. Coleman Boulevard from Whilden Street to Pherigo Street



The parade route will close at 5:00 p.m. W. Coleman Boulevard from Whilden Street to Pherigo Street Ravenel Bridge off-ramp onto Coleman Boulevard Patriots Point Road from Coleman Boulevard to Harry Hallman Boulevard



Residents will be able to see the parade from anywhere on W. Coleman Boulevard between Live Oak and Patriots Point Road, according to police.