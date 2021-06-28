Churchgoers, law enforcement, fire eaters and more wanted as extras in ‘The Righteous Gemstones’ season 2

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Ready for your close-up? Casting agents are looking to cast paid extras in several upcoming roles for season 2 of the popular HBO show “The Righteous Gemstones.”

The show has been filming in various areas across the Lowcountry for the past several months.

Casting directors with Tona B. Dahlquist Casting say they need 100 people to portray churchgoers for scenes that are expected to film on July 1st, 2nd, and 6th.

They also need newborn twins (ages 6 weeks to 4 months).

Additionally, current or former military or law enforcement males (who can portray snipers, mercenaries, compound security, or armed guards) are needed for filming on July 12th.

Professional fire eaters are wanted for filming in areas outside of Charleston.

Current for former EMTs/paramedics are needed for filming on July 12th, and muscular males are needed for reoccurring featured roles.

If you see a date or description that best fits you, send an email to TRG2background@gmail.com with the request you are submitting as the subject line.

Be sure to include two current cellphone photos – a close-up and full length – and include your name, phone number, age, city/state where you reside, height and weight, and clothing sizes. Also, include any visible tattoos or piercings.

Anyone who is selected must have two pre-filming COVID-19 tests. These tests are provided and paid for by production at a location in North Charleston.

Those filming will receive an additional $50 per test ($100 for having both) on their filming day pay voucher.