Cinco de Mayo falls on Taco Tuesday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Will you be celebrating Cinco de Mayo this year?

Cinco de Mayor, an annual celebration held on May the 5th, is observed to commemorate the Mexican Army’s victory over the French Empire at the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862.

This year’s celebration falls on Taco Tuesday.

You can enjoy the day at home with tacos, pick some up from a local restaurant or even eat outside wherever restaurants are offering outdoor dining in the Lowcountry.

Both Chipotle and Moe’s are among the restaurants offering discounts and family deals on Tuesday.

Taco Bell is also offering a $25 Taco Bar, which is available at the drive-through or for delivery.

You can also visit Taco Boy in downtown Charleston. They have re-opened their patio for safe socially distant dining between 11:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m., however, seating is limited.