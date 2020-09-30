Citadel accreditation under investigation over resignation of board member, political influence

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – During a virtual meeting on Wednesday, The Citadel Board of Visitors discussed a recent decision by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges to investigate the military college’s accreditation.

It comes after the chairman of the board, Fred Price Jr., stepped down after State Senator Stephen Goldfinch threatened to introduce a bill that would have him removed from office.

According to The Associated Press, Sen. Goldfinch was unhappy with Fred Price Jr. for his support of a new policy that would change the companies the college’s cadets are in between their freshman and sophomore years.

Price was also criticized for a 2015 vote to keep a Confederate flag hanging in The Citadel’s Summerall Chapel, the AP reported.

Price later announced plans to resign from the Board of Visitors by the end of the year. He has been on the board since 2007 and a chairman since 2017.

According to board members, the investigation is over Price’s resignation and political influence from Sen. Goldfinch to make that happen.

The board must address standards including its governing board characteristics, board dismissal, external influence, and provide a board self-evaluation and intuitional environment.

A major function of the query is to protect the college from undo external influences. A final report is due to the SACSCOC by the end of October.