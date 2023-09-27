CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Citadel alum and former athlete Stanley Myers passed away Wednesday morning at age 47, according to the military college.

Myers graduated from the South Carolina Corps of Cadets with a degree in political science in 1998 and later returned to the college in 2014 to serve on the Board of Visitors.

“Stanley was always humble and represented his alma mater and community with the utmost respect and pride,” said Citadel president General Glenn M. Walters, USMC (Retired) ’79. “He was a great man and a steadfast servant leader.”

Most notably, Myers became the first African American military judge in South Carolina history and was inducted into the American College of Trial Lawyers last year.

During his time at The Citadel, the Swansea, South Carolina native wore the number 16 for the Bulldogs. He completed his athletic career at The Citadel having started 43 out of 44 games as quarterback.

“He is the only player in Citadel history to ever throw for 3,000-plus yards and to rush for 2,000-plus yards,” said President Walters.

Details about upcoming memorial services have not yet been announced.