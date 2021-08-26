Citadel Athletics announces cancellations due to COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Citadel Athletics announced several changes Thursday due to COVID-19.

The volleyball team is canceling their opening weekend trip to the Auburn War Eagle Invitational due to positive COVID-19 results within the program.

The Bulldogs matches against Tennessee Tech, Auburn and Jackson State will not be played.

Citadel Athletics says the team’s next scheduled matches are September 3-4 at the Charleston Southern VolleyBuc Invitational.

Additionally, The Citadel canceled it’s annual ‘Meet the Bulldogs’ event which was scheduled for August 28th inside Johnson Hagood Stadium “out of an abundance of caution” as virus cases surge within the community.