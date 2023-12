CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Citadel is having a baby race event on Jan. 6 at halftime during the Citadel Men’s Basketball game against the Samford Bulldogs.

A parent who wants to sign up their babies for the crawling race can register at citadelsports.com/babyrace.

The winner of the race will be awarded a $250 cash prize.

The basketball game between the Citadel and Samford begins at 1 p.m. and will be played at McAlister Field House in Charleston.