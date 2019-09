An investigation by the Associated Press found some CBD to be laced with synthetic marijuana.

It identified Citadel Cadet Jay Jenkins as one of many who were hospitalized nationwide after using CBD cartridges spiked with synthetic marijuana.

Unlike real CBD, the street drug gives an intense high.

Jenkins said he suffered acute respiratory failure and fell into a come after using CBD he bought in May of 2018.

He was released from the hospital the day after he came out of the coma.