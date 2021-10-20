Citadel Cadets give back during annual ‘Leadership Day,’ set to honor Medal of Honor recipient

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Cadets at The Citadel are participating in the military college’s Leadership Day by volunteering around the Lowcountry.

It’s an annual event for The Citadel to give back to the community – classes are put on pause while cadets and staff get involved in service.

The cadets are at organizations like Lowcountry Orphan Relief, Sea Island Habitat for Humanity, the Green Heart Project, and more.

This year, freshmen will stay on campus to create materials that will be given to local elementary schools so that teachers can teach their classes about what it means to be a hero.

“We believe our endowment of The Class of 1979 Leadership Day will have a positive and lasting impact on every cadet, in every class, long after they graduate. It also ensures that the legacy of the Class of 1979 extends well beyond The Citadel`s gates and into the future,” said Col. Leo Mercado, USMC (Ret.), former Commandant of Cadets, The Citadel Class of 1979.”

As part of the annual day, Medal of Honor Recipient Sgt. Kyle While will visit the campus to share his story.

The Citadel provided words from the beginning of White’s Medal of Honor citation on the Congressional Medal of Honor website saying Sgt. White “distinguished himself by acts of gallantry and intrepidity at the risk of his life above and beyond the call of duty while serving as a radio telephone operator with Company C, 2d Battalion (Airborne), 503d Infantry Regiment, 173d Airborne Brigade, during combat operations against an armed enemy in Nuristan Province, Afghanistan on November 9, 2007.”

A closing celebration will take place on Summerall Field at 5:15 p.m. where Sgt. White will be honored with the entire South Carolina Corps of Cadets.