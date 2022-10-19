CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Citadel cadets participated in the military colleges Class of 1979 Leadership Day on Wednesday.

Freshmen visited Charleston County schools to discuss heroism, sophomore cadets visited non-profits and organizations across Lowcountry and volunteered their time and work ethic, juniors participated in a leadership seminar on campus, and seniors visited with industry professionals in relation to their degrees.

Sophomores visited sites like Camp Happy Days, Pattison’s Academy, Sea Island Habitat for Humanity, Sweetgrass Garden, North Charleston Dental, Lowcountry Orphan Relief, Lowcountry Food Bank, and the Green Heart Project.

Leadership day is an opportunity for cadets to further the school’s mission statement of educating and developing students to become principled leaders in all walks of life.

“I love helping out the community,” said Ryan Martin, a cadet. “It’s basically getting the corps of cadets outside their comfort zone.”

Martin and several other cadets volunteered with the Green Heart Project at a community garden at Mitchell Elementary School in Downtown Charleston.

The Green Heart Project builds garden-based experiential learning projects and school garden programs to educate students connect people and cultivate community through growing, eating, and celebrating food.

“Having partnership with The Citadel is really good in us forwarding our mission of cultivating the community and helping us to get the community involved in what we do,” said Kimberly Perrineau-Jackson, the Operations Director for the Green Heart Project.