Citadel Mall movie theater implements weekend curfew for those 18 and under

Editor’s note: Shortly after this story was published, the theater removed the posts from its Facebook page.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Citadel Mall Stadium 16 Cinema in West Ashley has instituted a weekend curfew for individuals 18 and under.

No one under the age of 18 will be allowed inside the theater without a parent or guardian after 6:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. This includes G, PG, PG-13, and R-rated shows.

Patrons may be asked to present identification for any shows that begin at or after 6:30 p.m.

The curfew was established in response to “repeated disrespect and disregard” of theater property, according to a social media post.

“It’s very sad that it has come to us keeping kids out of theaters because they can’t seem to learn how to behave in a mature manner,” the post read.

The curfew went into effect on Feb. 9 and is expected to remain in place indefinitely.

We have reached out to the theater for comment.

